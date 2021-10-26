In the wake of sex assault allegations, Stan Bowman resigns from the Chicago Blackhawks, and the team is fined $2 million.

Stan Bowman, the Chicago Blackhawks’ general manager for the past 12 years, resigned after the team was fined $2 million by the National Hockey League for its handling of sexual assault claims.

Following the findings of an independent inquiry into claims made against former video coach Brad Aldrich, the Blackhawks announced on Tuesday that Bowman and senior vice president of hockey operations Al MacIsaac will resign from their positions.

The probe, directed by former federal prosecutor Reid Schar of Jenner and Block, derives from two lawsuits alleging that the Blackhawks poorly mishandled Aldrich’s alleged sexual assault of two players soon before the 2010 Stanley Cup win.

On Tuesday, Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz said, “Rocky and I appreciate Stan’s contribution to the Blackhawks and his many years of labor for the franchise.” “However, we and he eventually recognize that he, along with our other senior executives at the time, committed a mistake in his first year as general manager and did not take necessary action.” While the team seeks for a permanent replacement, Wirtz designated Kyle Davidson, the franchise’s former vice president of hockey strategy and analytics, as interim general manager.

The Blackhawks won three Stanley Cups during Bowman’s tenure, in 2010, 2013, and 2015. The squad has also made the playoffs in seven consecutive seasons.

Instead of reporting the event right away, a group of Blackhawks executives, including Bowman and MacIssac, waited three weeks until after the playoffs—a breach of the organization’s own sexual harassment policy—”so as not to damage team cohesion,” according to the study.

During the time that the May 2010 event went unnoticed, Aldrich continued to coach and allegedly made an unwanted sexual advance on a 22-year-old intern during a victory party in June.

After that season, Aldrich left the Blackhawks.

The NHL stated on Tuesday that it would impose a $2 million fine on the league for its “inadequate internal procedures” and “insufficient and delayed response” to the 2010 incident.

The NHL and the Blackhawks have agreed to donate $1 million to Chicago-based groups that assist victims of sexual and other forms of abuse.

“This organization has been exceptionally nice to my family and me, beginning with the Wirtz family. This is a condensed version of the information.