In the wake of racial abuse directed towards Three Lions teammates, Dominic Calvert-Lewin hails “genuine England fans.”

After England’s terrible Euro 2020 final defeat, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has spoken out.

After racial abuse was aimed at Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and Bukayo Saka by Everton fans, the striker took to Twitter.

After the 3-2 shootout loss, all three players were criticized on social media for missing their spot-kicks.

Luke Shaw scored after just two minutes for Gareth Southgate’s side in the Wembley showpiece, but Leonardo Bonucci leveled in the second half. After extra time, the two teams were unable to be separated, but Italy won 3-2 on penalties.

Despite Jordan Pickford’s courageous efforts to deny Andre Belotti and Jorginho, Marcus Rashford hit the post, while goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma stopped Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka’s strikes.

Calvert-Lewin hit out at England fans who mocked his colleagues for having the “confidence to walk up and take a penalty,” stating, “We don’t need people like you on social media or in society.”

However, the 24-year-old expressed his gratitude to the “true England supporters” for their support as he spoke of his satisfaction at being a part of England’s six-week Euro campaign, which looked to briefly unite the country.

Calvert-Lewin posted on Twitter: “It’s heartbreaking to get so close. Whatever the outcome, I’m very glad to have been a part of this journey with these boys over the past six weeks. After such a rough year, the country appeared to be so united, and it was a thrill to be a part of it.

“Thank you for your support this summer, and to those of you who are criticizing my teammates for having the courage to take a penalty, shame on you; we don’t need people like you on social media or in society.

“As a team, we’ve gone a long way, and I’m convinced that this is only the beginning of even better things to come.”

The Everton star’s post comes after the Football Association issued an official statement denouncing the racist abuse in the early hours of Monday morning.

“We’re disappointed that several of our players – who have given all for the shirt this summer – have been disgraced,” the official England Twitter feed read. The summary comes to a close.