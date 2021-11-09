In the wake of questions over his absence, Gavin Newsom will make his first public appearance in two weeks.

According to Deadline, the governor’s office confirmed Monday that he will participate in a “fireside discussion” at the 2021 California Economic Summit in Monterey on Tuesday.

According to Newsom’s office, the summit will look at the Golden State’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, as well as how to establish a “more egalitarian, sustainable, and resilient economy for communities across the state.”

Newsom was once a regular at daily press conferences during the early stages of the pandemic, but there have been queries about why he hasn’t been seen since obtaining a COVID-19 booster shot on October 27, according to The Sacramento Bee.

Between November 1 and 3, the Democratic governor was scheduled to attend the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow.

Newsom has made an effort to be a leader on climate change concerns. He announced in 2020 that by 2035, the state would only sell zero-emission vehicles.

However, three days before he was scheduled to leave, his office stated that he would not be able to make the trip owing to “family obligations,” without elaborating.

“Nobody in California wanted to be at this conference more than Gavin Newsom,” Democratic state Senator Bob Hertzberg stated. Cal Matters reported, “But we’re all human beings […].” Meanwhile, Newsom spokesperson Daniel Lopez denied that the governor had a poor reaction to the COVID dose, telling The Sacramento Bee that the governor had been working with legislators at the state capitol last week.

“This week, he will hold public engagements on the economy and vaccines,” the statement continued.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s now-deleted post likewise attempted to quell the suspicions.

“Please quit hating and get a life,” a screenshot of her tweet said, according to The Bee. “When someone cancels something, maybe they’re simply in the office working.”

Newsom’s recent lack of public appearances has been criticized by some.

“A governor’s absence is always an issue of public concern,” California Republican Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, who ran as a candidate in the governor’s recall election in September, tweeted. This is particularly true. This is a condensed version of the information.