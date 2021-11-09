In the wake of Manchester United rumors, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the following regarding Ralf Rangnick.

As his compatriot Ralf Rangnick is associated with the Manchester United management position, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has previously characterized him as “one of the greatest, if not the best German coach.”

After humiliating 2-0 and 5-0 home defeats to Manchester City and Liverpool, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under immense pressure.

Old Trafford bosses have so far stood firm in their support for the Norwegian, but reports suggest that this may be changing.

Rangnick might be the man United need to keep the ship afloat if Solskjaer is fired.

Klopp, as well as fellow Germans Thomas Tuchel, who guided Chelsea to Champions League success and the Premier League title, and Julian Nagelsmann, who now leads Bayern Munich, were all affected by the 63-year-old.

Rangnick is credited with setting the groundwork for Klopp’s pressing football, which Tuchel and Nagelsmann have adopted.

Rangnick would give United a clear direction on the field, and he will also provide the necessary guidance off the field for a club that sorely needs it.

Klopp would undoubtedly relish the opportunity to pit himself against a player he so admires. But is it possible that he would prefer not to see his mentor take over at Old Trafford because he may influence the prospects of Liverpool’s rivals? Rangnick, who has been labeled the architect of the high-press technique, which is widely utilized in Germany and which Solskjaer has yet to grasp, inspired the Reds manager’s passion of Gegenpressing.

Despite having the financial resources to compete with practically any club in the world, United has struggled in the transfer market for years.

Rangnick, who has worked as the director of football for both Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig, may be able to replicate Klopp’s transfer success at Liverpool.

Klopp has such faith in Rangnick that he has asked for his opinion on whether the Reds should pursue Ibrahimia Konate or concentrate on Dayot Upamecano.

Liverpool is in the fortunate position of not being a part of the management merry-go-round, and with Klopp at the helm. “The summary has come to an end.”