In the wake of Liverpool transfer rumours, Leeds United have spoken out about Kalvin Phillips’ future.

As the club looks to keep hold of their prized asset, Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear has declared that no discussions or negotiations have taken place over the transfer of Kalvin Phillips.

During Euro 2020, the 25-year-old was linked with a move away from Elland Road, with Liverpool being one of the teams listed as possible buyers.

Leeds United are determined to avoid the road taken by Dean Smith’s side in the transfer market, having just witnessed Aston Villa trade local favourite Jack Grealish for a large fee.

To avoid Philipps’ attention being drawn away from the club by offers from Champions League clubs, Kinnear has stated that it is the club’s responsibility to make the Leeds-born midfielder feel valued.

“The prospect of playing in the Champions League and for a squad that will win trophies drew the player’s attention [Jack Grealish].”

“I understand that Aston Villa didn’t have to sell him, even at that price, and that they wanted to keep him, but you have a problem when the player wants to leave.

“Our duty is to make sure that all of the players at Leeds United feel wanted and respected, and that they have the opportunity to develop.

“Kalvin is a club pillar for the long haul. We’ll work with him and his representatives to ensure he feels valued and motivated at Leeds United, and that he wants to stay.”

Phillips signed a long-term contract with Leeds in 2019 despite interest from Villa, and the club is in no rush to start contract discussions at this time.

The Whites’ CEO stated, “At the moment, he has a three-year contract.”

“We don’t need to rush into any of these things because it’s a healthy contract. However, we fiercely defend our players’ interests in the marketplace.

“We’ve had a lot of firm expressions of interest and bids for individuals who would be considered our star talent this summer.

“None of them have been entertained; there have been no discussions or negotiations.”