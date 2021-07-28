In the wake of Liverpool reports, Borussia Dortmund has confirmed Erling Haaland’s transfer position.

Sebastian Kehl, the sporting director of Borussia Dortmund, has confirmed that Erling Haaland will stay with the club this summer.

The 21-year-old forward has been one of European football’s hottest talents for the past two seasons, averaging about a goal per game.

Since joining Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in the January 2020 transfer window, Haaland has 57 goals in 59 games.

Because of his outstanding performance, the forward has been linked with a number of prominent European teams, including Liverpool.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United have all been linked with a summer move for the Norway international.

In November, Red Bull Salzburg Sporting Director Christoph Freund predicted that if Haaland leaves Dortmund, he will “land” at Liverpool rather than United or even Real Madrid.

However, the forward has been linked with both City and Chelsea in recent weeks as both strive to boost their forward lines this summer.

Haaland is now in Dortmund’s pre-season training camp, and he admitted on Tuesday that he hasn’t spoken to his agent, Mino Raiola, in weeks.

“I hadn’t spoken with my agent in a month before yesterday, so you have the answer,” he remarked. It’s a lot of money for a person, so I’m hoping it’s only rumors.”

And now, according to German tabloid Bild, Kehl has claimed that his club has no plans to meet with Raiola again this summer to discuss Haaland’s future because they expect he will stay.

“Will Haaland stay this summer?” he asked. Yes. I didn’t get the impression that we needed to meet again regarding Haaland during our discussions with Raiola for Malen. We don’t want to abandon him.”

Jurgen Klopp revealed in May that he did not see the forward-moving clubs this summer when asked about the Norwegian’s future with Dortmund.

“The market will be quite strange,” he predicted. I hear a lot about big-money transfers, whether Mbappe is going or not, Haaland, Sancho, and other such topics.

“I don’t see it occurring a lot this summer because the football world is still not where it used to be.”