In the wake of Laci Peterson’s resentencing, Scott Peterson finds the legal process ‘frustrating.’

The judicial process behind Laci Peterson’s murder case is becoming increasingly frustrating for Scott Peterson. After being sentenced to death for the murder of his pregnant wife, Scott Peterson was resentenced to life in prison without the chance of release on Wednesday.

Peter requested the opportunity to speak with his late wife’s relatives in court during the resentencing. The judge, however, turned down the request.

“What Scott wanted to do was make it obvious that the way he’s been portrayed in the media and in court isn’t who Scott Peterson is,” Peterson’s lawyer, Pat Harris, told “Today.”

The judge did, however, allow Laci Peterson’s family to speak to Scott in front of the court. “Laci and Connor will always be dead, and you will always be their killer,” Sharon Rocha stated.

This, according to Harris, is only one of Peterson’s several legal defeats. “It’s been difficult for him because his lawyers, including myself, have advised him to simply wait and see what happens,” Harris explained.

“Continue to let the process play out, and you’ll get your chance someday.” And I think it’s understandable that it’s been frustrating for him.” “He’s been sitting in a jail cell for over 18 years and he wants people to know that he is innocent and that he would never have hurt Laci and Conner, and I think it’s stressful for him,” Harris continued. After realizing that some jurors were wrongfully discharged and that there was additional potential jury misconduct, Peterson’s defense team believes they have a shot at a fresh trial.

The defense claims that a burglary that occurred across the street from the Petersons’ house in 2002 was linked to Laci’s disappearance.

“We believe we have proof that the persons who were actually involved (in the burglary) had a very violent criminal past, and we feel we can prove that that is much more plausible than Scott killing his wife,” Harris said.

In February, a hearing on the request is anticipated to take place.