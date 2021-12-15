In the wake of flight disruptions, American Airlines plans to hire 18,000 new employees by 2022.

In an effort to recover from the slew of pandemic-related travel restrictions, American Airlines stated on Tuesday that it plans to hire 18,000 more employees by 2022.

The news comes as American, Delta, and Southwest have seen a high rate of cancellations due to labor shortages during the busy fall season.

American Airlines will triple flight attendants’ salary if they work during the holidays to help with staffing shortages.

Among other airline executives, American Airlines CEO Doug Parker plans to testify before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation on the numerous disruptions that have occurred during the pandemic.

According to CNBC, Parker stated, “We expect this positive trend will continue into next year, as we’ve set a target of employing an additional 18,000 team members in 2022.” “We’re expanding to offer more potential careers in well-paying employment to the hardworking people who are the backbone of our economy.” Other airlines are also looking to hire new staff. Southwest Airlines hired roughly 5,000 new employees this year, with the goal of hiring over 8,000 by 2022.