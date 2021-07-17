In the wake of Everton rumours, PSV chief Denzel Dumfries discusses his future and acknowledges there have been no “solid proposals.”

PSV technical director John de Jong has addressed Denzel Dumfries’ future once more, saying that no “solid bids” for the defender have yet been made.

Throughout the summer, the Dutch international has been linked with a move to Everton, with various sources claiming Marcel Brands is particularly interested in the youngster.

The 25-year-old impressed for the Netherlands during their Euro 2020 campaign this summer, and he has since been linked with Inter Milan and other clubs.

Dumfries, like Donyell Malen, is largely anticipated to leave PSV this summer for greener pastures.

And while De Jong confirmed as much, he stated that no bids had been made for the pair.

“We are being kept updated by Mino Raiola, their manager,” he told Voetbal International [via SportWitness ].

“They understand what we’re looking for, and we’ve given these players the freedom to approach interested clubs. The club in question will report to us if they have reached an agreement.

“At this time, we havenâ€TMt received any real offers.

“However, things can change very fast. If they haven’t reached an agreement yet, Donyell and Denzel will report back to us on July 18th. But, of course, there’s a good probability they’ll both go.”

Everton have yet to make any fresh additions this summer, having spent the majority of their post-season efforts last month bringing Rafa Benitez to the club to replace Carlo Ancelotti, who left the club unexpectedly.

The Spaniard will now collaborate closely with director of football Brands to improve a variety of aspects of the pitch.

The Blues have been looking for a long-term replacement for Seamus Coleman for some time, and this summer could be the ideal time to bring in someone in that mold.