In the wake of Bill Gates’ divorce, Melinda Gates travels with “presidential-grade” security in New York City, according to reports.

According to a story, Melinda Gates was seen in New York City last week with many bodyguards.

When the 56-year-old philanthropist was spotted at private club Zero Bond on Thursday, she was escorted by six bodyguards and three SUVs, according to Page Six, which cited anonymous sources.

Gates was reportedly seen dining at Bubby’s in Tribeca, according to insiders, and has been sleeping at a “trendy hotel downtown,” according to the article.

According to an alleged “veteran of the celebrity world,” Gates’ security detail was unique because the biggest celebs normally travel with just two cars. Only prominent government leaders or previous presidents, according to the source, would have such a large security detail.

Due to her and her estranged husband’s vast riches and conspiracy theorists’ COVID-19 vaccination claims about them, Page Six stated that Gates was a “high-security danger.”

This comes on the heels of her high-profile divorce from Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, whom she has been married to for 27 years.

In May, the former couple announced their breakup, but stated that they will continue to collaborate on the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Jennifer, 25, Rory, 21, and Phoebe, 18, are their three children.

“We have made the choice to end our marriage after much thinking and effort on our relationship,” they wrote in a joint statement uploaded to their respective social media pages.

They went on to say, “Over the previous 27 years, we have raised three amazing children and developed a foundation that works all over the world to help all people to enjoy healthy, productive lives.” “We still believe in that mission and will continue to work together at the foundation, but we don’t believe we can grow as a couple in the next stage of our lives.”

However, their foundation’s CEO, Mark Suzman, stated last week that Melinda has committed to quit in two years if the former couple is unable to work together throughout their divorce.

“Since their [divorce]announcement in May, Bill and Melinda have stayed true to their word and remained actively engaged in all parts of the foundation’s work,” Suzman wrote in a message to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation workers.

“However, as an extra step, they have decided that if after [Bill and Melinda] have made explicit their shared commitment and expectation to remain long-term partners and co-chairs,” the CEO stated. Brief News from Washington Newsday.