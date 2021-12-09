In the wake of Biden’s low approval rating, independents believe the United States is heading in the wrong direction.

President Joe Biden’s approval rating remained low in December, at 42 percent, as it was in late November, according to a recent poll, but more independents now say the United States is moving in the wrong direction.

According to a recent NPR/Marist National Poll, 65 percent of independents say the country is moving in the wrong way, compared to only 31 percent of Democrats.

Biden’s popularity with independent voters, a crucial demographic for the president’s re-election, has dwindled in recent months. Only 34% of independents approve of Biden, according to a Gallup poll issued in October, down 21 percentage points since June. Since August, Biden’s approval rating among independents has declined 9 points.

Biden’s presidential victory in 2020 hinged on independent voters, who preferred him by 13 points over former President Donald Trump.

According to a Politico/ Morning Consult poll issued in October, the majority of independent voters blame Biden for rising inflation. According to the poll, 61% of independents believe the Biden administration’s actions are partly or entirely to blame for rising costs across the country.

Between October 16 and 18, 1,998 registered voters were polled by Politico/Morning Consult.

Meanwhile, 62 percent of Americans, including 41 percent of Democrats and 85 percent of Republicans, believe Biden’s actions have created inflation.

According to the Department of Labor, prices for goods like food and gas climbed in September. Inflation rose 5.4 percent from a year ago as a result of the increase.

The surge in inflation is due to supply chain challenges induced by the epidemic, which affected a wide range of products and services.

Meanwhile, according to a December NPR/Marist National Poll, 61 percent of Americans and 88 percent of Republicans believe the country is heading in the wrong direction. The poll polled 1,172 adults between November 30 and December 6 and found that 61 percent of Americans and 88 percent of Republicans believe the country is heading in the wrong direction.

According to the survey, “despite more Americans supporting the initiatives than opposing them, Biden does not appear to be profiting from putting billions into the economy during 2021,” stated Lee M. Miringoff, Director of the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion.

