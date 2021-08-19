In the wake of Bayern Munich’s ‘transfer request,’ Jurgen Klopp has previously expressed his emotions regarding Robert Lewandowski.

Liverpool fans have called for a reunion with Jurgen Klopp after Robert Lewandowski apparently told Bayern Munich he is searching for a new challenge.

The Reds’ manager previously managed Lewandowski at Borussia Dortmund, when the Polish striker was a key member of the team that reached the 2013 Champions League final.

Following his transfer admission, Bayern has set a £110 million price tag on the 32-year-old, who scored 41 league goals in 29 appearances last season.

Klopp, who brought Lewandowski from Lech Poznan to Germany in 2010, has made his sentiments about the forward quite plain.

Robert Lewandowski has submitted a transfer request to Bayern Munich. Liverpool has sparked curiosity.

In a March interview with Bild, Klopp was asked who the best player he had ever worked with was, and he replied Lewandowski.

He said, “It wouldn’t be fair to say that about any other player save Lewy.”

“What he’s done with his talent, how he’s pushed himself to become the player he is now, that’s incredible.”

The Bayern Munich midfielder’s work ethic, which has seen him score 278 goals in 351 games, was praised by the German coach.

“Lewy took every necessary step to become that goal-scoring machine. “Every single one of them,” he admitted.

“He’s completely immersed in the game; he understands exactly what he needs to do and where he needs to go in every situation. Lewy is a well-oiled machine.”

If Lewandowski decides to leave Bayern Munich, he will have plenty of suitors.

Despite the fact that he will turn 33 in a few days and his contract will expire in 2023, Liverpool will be one of the clubs continuously connected with the natural striker, thanks to Klopp’s strong relationship with him.