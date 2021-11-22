In the wake of an increase in cases, the Vermont Senate approves mask mandates and requests a state of emergency.

According to the Associated Press, Vermont Senate lawmakers advanced a bill that would allow cities to enact temporary mask mandates.

The declaration comes after Governor Phil Scott called a special session of the General Assembly to discuss the issue. To preserve the state’s population, Scott continues to urge residents to get immunizations and booster doses. He remained opposed to statewide mandates, though, telling The Washington Newsday that “confrontations over mandates, and the partisan politics of these matters, ultimately delay the decisions we need these officials to make.” In addition, the Senate is requesting that the governor proclaim a state of emergency. Scott is urged to “take all possible public health measures to decrease the number of COVID-19 infections and associated deaths, and maximize immunization rates among all eligible demographic categories,” according to the resolution voted by Congress. At the moment, the governor is opposing this request.

Some cities continue to push for a statewide mandate. The mayor of Montpelier, Anne Watson, told local TV station WCAX 3 that Scott’s proposal “doesn’t necessarily cover a contiguous territory, and we know that people are always traveling in and out of our individual communities, and we know that it would be more efficient if we could cover the entire state.” It is a hotspot for infections despite having one of the highest rates of COVID-19 vaccination in the United States. 235 new instances were recently reported by the Vermont Department of Health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have designated the state as a high-transmission area.

A similar idea is scheduled to be considered by the House of Representatives soon.

Vermonters must do their share to safeguard the elderly, according to Scott, who will continue to promote the usage of masks indoors.

The Vermont League of Cities and Towns requested that towns be given the option of imposing masking restrictions.

Senator Jeanette White of Windham County said, "We are in the midst of a pandemic, and our transmission rate is rising, and it affects… different areas in different ways." "This bill is written in such a way that it only allows communities to deal with the epidemic as it affects their authority."