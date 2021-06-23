In the wake of a watchdog investigation, Aviva and Persimmon have agreed to leasehold adjustments.

Thousands of homeowners will gain after Aviva and Persimmon Homes agreed to “landmark” leasehold obligations as part of the competition watchdog’s inquiry into unfair practices in the industry.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said that Aviva, which bought freeholds from developers, has agreed to modify discriminatory ground rent arrangements and compensate homeowners whose rates were doubled.

Persimmon has also agreed to give leasehold homeowners the option of purchasing the freehold of their house at a reduced price, as well as making payments to some homeowners who have already acquired their freeholds.

Thousands of leaseholders will profit from the “landmark pledges,” according to the CMA.

For thousands of leaseholders, this is a huge triumph.

Last September, the regulator, which took enforcement action against four home developers, issued a warning to the industry as a whole to change its operations or face legal action.

Countryside, Taylor Wimpey, and Barratt Developments are all under investigation for suspected mis-selling of leasehold properties.

The CMA has also written to three other freehold investors, Brigante Properties, Abacus Land, and Adriatic Land, requesting that doubling ground rent terms be removed from their contracts.

“This is a significant triumph for thousands of leaseholders – for far too long, individuals have been imprisoned in houses they can’t sell or faced surprisingly exorbitant prices to buy their freehold,” said Andrea Coscelli, the CMA’s chief executive.

“They may now breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that things are about to improve.”

This agreement with Aviva and Persimmon is a significant step forward.

“But our task isn’t done,” he added. Other property developers and investors are now expected to follow Aviva and Persimmon’s approach. If they don’t, they can expect legal action.”

Campaigners have called for leaseholds to be banned on new builds, and the Government has said previously it would work to end the practice, which has been described as the housebuilders’ equivalent of the payment protection insurance (PPI) mis-selling scandal.

