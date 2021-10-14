In the Virginia governor’s race, Terry McAuliffe had a slim lead against Glenn Youngkin in the polls.

Terry McAuliffe, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate, has a tiny lead over Republican challenger Glenn Youngkin in the contest to become Virginia’s next governor.

In the widely watched contest, polling has been scant, which many see as a potential litmus test for Democrats after they gained the White House and control of both chambers of Congress.

According to a CBS News poll conducted by YouGov between October 4 and 11, McAuliffe, who served as governor of Virginia from 2014 to 2018, received 50% of the vote versus Youngkin’s 47%.

The CBS News poll of 1,040 likely voters has a margin of error of 4.1 percent, indicating that the race is still very tight. On November 2nd, the election will take place.

As of October 11, poll tracker FiveThirtyEight, which examines a variety of surveys and applies its own method of pollster ratings, gave McAuliffe a 48.1 percent average. Youngkin received a 45.5 percent average.

Although polling has been sparse, FiveThirtyEight’s analysis takes into account the CBS News/YouGov poll and gave YouGov a B+ rating.

From September 26 to 29, a Fox News poll of 901 registered voters found McAuliffe with 48 percent and Youngkin with 44 percent. The margin of error for the poll was 3%. FiveThirtyEight gives Fox News polling an A rating.

All factors point to a close contest in a state where President Joe Biden received 54.4 percent of the vote in 2020, compared to 44.2 percent for former President Donald Trump. Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat, was re-elected in 2017 with 53.9 percent of the vote. Ed Gillespie, his Republican opponent, received 44.9 percent of the vote.

Northam will not be able to run this year because the state law prohibits a governor from serving two terms in a row. For the same reason, McAuliffe was ineligible to run for re-election in 2017.

Virginia voters’ diverse views on the candidates were likewise reflected in the CBS News poll. While 46 percent of likely voters said McAuliffe would do better on COVID vaccinations than 41 percent thought Youngkin would, respondents had a different opinion on jobs.

Youngkin would create more employment, according to 45% of likely voters questioned, compared to 41% who stated the same for.