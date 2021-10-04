In the viral video titled “Why I’ll Never Work in Service Again,” a customer hits food out of a worker’s hand.

After releasing a video showing a customer slapping a tray of food out of his hand and receiving over 16 million views, a guy pledged to “never work in service again.”

In the video, TikTok user @engteets is seen pausing and chatting with a customer, both of whom are looking down at the ground. She snatched the tray from his grip and flung the food into the air, landing on him and a coworker.

According to the worker, the incident developed after a minor bit of juice was spilled on the customer’s shoes, as explained in a follow-up video.

“This is why I’ll never work in service again,” stated the text-to-speech voice in the post, “all that contempt because of a drop of juice.”

The woman was reportedly hauled out by the TikTok user’s coworkers after the film was shared on the workplace’s CCTV cameras.

In a follow-up video, he stated, “It was Saturday night, I was bussing a table, I took up a tray in a ‘flaying’ gesture, and a cup fell.” “It only had a smidgeon of Hawaiian Punch in it. It landed on the ground, and while it didn’t get much on her shoe, she stared at me and yelled, “What the f’s wrong with you, are you fing stupid, what are you doing?”

“I’m like, ‘sorry, here,’ and I start to walk away, and she flips the food at me, and I just sat there in silence for a while, contemplating what I should do, and eventually I decided I didn’t want to escalate it, or hit her or anything, because that would just cause more issues, and I wasn’t about that life, especially in a building full of children.”

“I simply walked away.” I did get irritated to the point where I was shouting as I walked out, but I walked out, washed up, and went home. My coworkers had my back and led her out, telling her she was a jerk, so they had my back and that’s how I ended up coated in cheese,” he explained.

