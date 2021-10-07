In the viral video ‘No Longer Trusted,’ a puppy sneakily climbs on top of the stove.

In just one day, the funny reason a puppy is no longer permitted in its owner’s kitchen has received over two million views.

Grace Chapman, a member of the Wicked cast, posted the video to her TikTok account @grace chapman11, captioning it, “Why my puppy is no longer trusted alone in the kitchen.”

The kitchen camera showed Lola, an 8-month-old Cavapoo, climbing onto the counter and then perching on top of the stove.

The King Charles spaniel and poodle mix hopped gracefully onto the counter straight from the water, before racing along to the hob—luckily it wasn’t on—to the tune of the Mission Impossible theme music.

Her head was lying on the counter in a zoomed-in view, and she appeared to be dazed. Another angle showed her in exactly the same position, this time on top of the stovetop. Lola’s preferred resting spot allowed her to rest her head while staring into space.

“She could at least do the dishes while she’s up there,” one viewer said.

A TikTok user wrote, “[The] dog identifies as a cat.”

Another person said, “That is the sweetest thing ever.”

The video can also be viewed in its entirety here.

@grace chapman11

Lola is a naughty puppy… #puppy #cavapoo #naughtypuppy Dominik Hauser’s Mission Impossible Theme (Movie Trailer Mix) Chapman rushed to her TikTok after the post had over a million views to share her sentiments about it all, saying: “So, I just got home from work and discovered that a video I posted less than 24 hours ago has garnered over a million views. What???” “Do you want to meet her?” she asked, pointing to Lola, who was not on top of the counter this time.

“Lola is an eight-month-old puppy. She’s a Cavapoo, which means she’s half King Charles Spaniel and half poodle, and she loves peanut butter “Chapman stated.

Later footage showed her stumbling across the kitchen worktops once more, this time sniffing the faucets and taking a liking to the sink.

Although Lola was fortunate in that the stove was not turned on, and Chapman has since promised that she will not be let in the kitchen alone, burns are a significant risk for dogs in the kitchen. This is a condensed version of the information.