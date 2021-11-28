In the village, a former police station is offered for sale for an undisclosed sum.

The sale of an old Merseyside police station has been announced.

The disused station, on Segars Lane in Ainsdale, has been listed on Rightmove by Eddisons Commercial.

The building, which is believed to have been constructed in 1951, is reported to be excellent for conversion.

Hours before his death, a 6-year-old boy cries out for love and nourishment on video.

“Suitable for conversion or development to include residential, office, children’s day care nursery, and other uses, subject to relevant consents,” according to the ad.

The structure is a “typical” brick structure with plenty of room.

It also has a parking spot and a double garage at the back of the property.

“The property consists of ground and first floors with additional garages and was built in around 1951,” according to the advertisement. It’s made of conventional bricks and has a multi-pitched tile-clad roof, as well as double-glazed windows throughout.” With a mix of offices, restrooms, retail, and kitchen facilities, the property provides plenty of space for potential buyers.

“Internally, the building is separated offering a variety of offices, stores, restrooms, and kitchen facilities with primarily painted plaster walls, suspended acoustic tiled ceilings, painted plaster walls, painted plaster walls, and solid flooring with a carpet finish,” according to the listing.

“It is lighted by fluorescent strip lighting and heated by hot water radiators supplied by a gas-fired boiler located in a separate basement chamber at the property’s rear.”

“The property has two external garages, as well as a little access road/parking space that leads to the garages.”

Click here for more information and to see the listing.