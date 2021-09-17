In the upscale gated community of Millionaire’s Row, nine properties are offered for sale.

In one of Merseyside’s most sought-after districts, nine new homes were put on the market, and they didn’t last long.

Because of its massive houses and celebrity neighbors, Victoria Road in Formby is known as the region’s “Millionaire’s Row.”

Many of the mansions on the one-mile strip of outstanding real estate running down to the Sefton shore cost more than £1 million.

Jurgen Klopp, Wayne and Coleen Rooney, John Parrott, and Brendan Rogers are just a few of the notable residents.

Many opulent residences with swimming pools, private gyms, and cinema rooms flank the road behind automatic gates.

On a large parcel of land on the road, a development comprising of nine new residences has just been completed.

It’s called “The Pinewoods,” and it’s a gated neighborhood with nine new-build detached homes and one completely renovated property.

Ascot Group, based in Liverpool, has announced that it has been able to purchase and complete the construction of The Pinewoods in conjunction with local AS Properties.

According to Ascot Group, all nine homes were sold inside a week.

‘When we spotted [the development]and noticed it was unfinished, we seized the opportunity, and also felt a sense of responsibility in an area where we regularly work to complete the project and give buyers the chance to purchase one of these luxurious homes,’ an Ascot Group spokesperson told The Washington Newsday.

“As a consequence of our collaboration with AS Properties and the great demand in this extremely desired neighborhood, we were able to sell out the entire development in less than a week.

“This is a fantastic outcome for everyone involved.”