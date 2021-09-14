In the upcoming election, only 27% of Russians are planning to vote for Putin’s party.

According to a poll done by the Levada Center, only 27% of Russians are willing to vote for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s political party in the 2018 election.

The information comes just days before the country’s legislative election, which is expected to take place on Sunday and is seen as critical in securing Putin’s United Russia party’s authority in the country, according to the Associated Press.

United Russia now controls 334 of the 450 seats in the country’s parliament, the State Duma. According to the Associated Press, the Kremlin is seeking total control of the Duma since the candidate chosen Sunday will still be in office when Putin’s current term expires, forcing him to choose between seeking reelection or seeking other ways to keep power.

In the months preceding up to the September 19 election, Russian authorities began a crackdown on potential opponents, adopting new laws that barred some from standing for office and even jailed others.

According to Abbas Gallyamov, a political analyst and former Kremlin speechwriter, administrative measures to dominate the opposition may be the only way United Russia can maintain control despite the party’s modest share of the vote.

“We still want to take a lot of seats away from United Russia so that a lot of candidates who haven’t been approved [by the authorities]become State Duma deputies and members of regional legislatures,” Leonid Volkov, a close ally of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, told the Associated Press.

Navalny, Putin’s most outspoken critic who has weakened United Russia’s hold on regional legislatures in recent years, is serving a 212-year term for violating parole in a case he claims was politically motivated. That came after his return to Russia from Germany, where he had been treated for a nerve agent poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin, which denies it.

Navalny’s key allies have been charged with crimes, and his Foundation for Fighting Corruption, as well as a network of regional offices, have been declared extremist organizations.

Hundreds of people linked to the organisations have been prosecuted as a result of this. A measure prohibiting persons with ties to extremists was also soon passed by parliament. This is a condensed version of the information.