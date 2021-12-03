In the United States, Where Has The Omicron COVID Variant Been Found? So far, every state has filed a case.

The Omicron variety has spread across the United States, with cases of the COVID strain confirmed in at least five states.

On Wednesday, the first case was discovered in San Francisco. In late November, the person traveled to South Africa via London and was feeling mild symptoms.

“We knew it was just a matter of time until the Omicron form was discovered in our city,” San Francisco Mayor London N. Breed said in a statement. “The work that we have done to this point has prepared us to manage this variety.”

Since then, at least five people in New York have been infected with the variation, with cases also reported in Minnesota, Colorado, Hawaii, and Los Angeles County, bringing the total number of cases to 11 by Thursday.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, a guy who attended Anime NYC 2021 in Manhattan from November 19 to November 20 tested positive for the virus on November 22.

The man had received all of his vaccinations and has subsequently recovered.

In a statement, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz remarked. “This is concerning news, but it is not unexpected. We know that this virus is very contagious and spreads rapidly over the globe. Minnesotans now know how to protect one another: get the vaccine, get tested, wear a mask indoors, and get a booster.” According to Colorado health officials, the case involved a woman who had just gone to southern Africa. The woman had received all of her vaccinations but had not yet received her booster dose.

She is distancing herself due to her modest symptoms.

In New York, five instances were discovered in Suffolk County, with four more in the New York City metropolitan area.

The Suffolk County resident was asymptomatic after visiting South Africa. It’s unclear whether the other four incidents had anything to do with the Anime NYC 2021 convention.

“It was only a matter of time,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement, “as I’ve stated since we first became aware of the appearance of the Omicron variation and mentioned earlier today.”

A person with no recent travel history was engaged in the Hawaii case. The person lives on the island of Oahu and is experiencing moderate symptoms. The person has not been vaccinated, according to the Hawaii Department of Health.

In the county of Los Angeles, a case was reported.