In the United States, this state now has the highest COVID death rate.

According to the newest study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as immunizations reduce the number of COVID deaths in the United States, one state stands out as having the highest rate of virus-related mortality in the country.

According to the CDC’s data, Wyoming had the highest rate of COVID mortality in the country, with 11.9 deaths per 100,000 persons in the last seven days.

Wyoming has eclipsed Montana, which held the top spot until it fell to 11.1 COVID fatalities per 100,000 population. Wyoming has recorded 69 COVID deaths in the last week, bringing the total number of COVID deaths to 1,149 since the epidemic began last year.

Wyoming is also notable for its COVID transmission rate, which is among the top three in the United States, trailing only Alaska and Montana. According to the CDC, 3,037 coronavirus cases were reported in the last seven days, totaling 524.7 cases per 100,000 people.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, Wyoming has 101,083 total coronavirus cases. Wyoming’s stunning figures could be due to the state’s appallingly low immunization rates, which are among the lowest in the country.

According to the New York Times Vaccination Tracker, 43 percent of Wyoming people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while just 50 percent have received at least one dose of the vaccine. According to the CDC, this is lower than the national average of 57.4 percent of Americans who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Death rates are lower in states around the United States where immunization rates are substantially higher. More than half of the people in Florida, California, and Connecticut have been vaccinated against the virus, and they have some of the lowest death rates in the country.

According to CDC data, Florida and California now have low COVID transmission rates after serving as hot regions for much of the pandemic.

According to the state’s hospitalization tracker, which was reported by Cowboy State Daily, there were 248 new COVID patients admitted in Wyoming last week.