In the United States, this state is experiencing the worst COVID outbreak.

As the Delta variety spreads across the United States, one state is seeing COVID cases reach new highs, making it the worst in the country for outbreaks.

According to data from the New York Times, Alaska’s COVID cases have increased to an average of 125 new cases per 100,000 people every day, which is more than any other state in the US. According to the news agency, this represents a 42 percent increase in the last two weeks and a twentyfold increase since early July.

On Thursday, Alaska reported a record 1,330 new coronavirus infections and a near-record 209 hospitalizations, according to the Anchorage Daily News. COVID-related deaths were also documented in seven cases.

The COVID problem has become so severe that the state has implemented “crisis standards of care” by forming a triage committee and providing legal safeguards to hospitals for decisions that may require them to provide inferior care to some patients. In addition, the state announced a $87 million contract to hire over 500 temporary healthcare personnel to assist with the crisis.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, meanwhile, has stated that he does not believe COVID limitations are necessary to further prevent the spread of the virus, and instead encourages locals to seriously consider being vaccinated, according to the Times.

According to the Anchorage Daily News, 58.3 percent of Alaska’s population had been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Thursday.

The COVID situation in Alaska, on the other hand, has been described as “crippling” by Jared Kosin, the president of the Alaska State Hospital and Nursing Home Association. He told the New York Times that hospitals are overburdened, patients are waiting for attention in their automobiles, and healthcare employees are emotionally exhausted.

“At this moment, there’s no sign that I’ve seen that we’re leveling off,” state epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin told the Anchorage Daily News.

While numerous factors have been blamed for the increase in COVID cases, including summer vacationers, Alaska’s top medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink, told the New York Times, “We’re expecting that once the snow falls and we have fewer people visiting, those numbers will go down.”

However, she warned that if Alaskans are confined indoors due to the colder weather, the virus could spread more rapidly.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, Alaska has reported over 105,800 coronavirus cases and over 488 COVID-19 deaths since the epidemic began.