In the United States, this state has the highest rate of child COVID cases.

According to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics, with child COVID infections becoming a major concern across the United States, one state is reporting a greater number of viral cases in children than any other state.

As of last Thursday, Tennessee had 15,225 COVID instances per 100,000 children. Tennessee outperformed South Carolina, which came in second with 14,600 virus cases per 100,000 kids.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics website, kid COVID cases accounted for 26.7 percent of all infections reported countrywide as of Wednesday.

Tennessee is the only state to reach this astonishing and terrible milestone, with 7,607 COVID-19 kids testing positive per 100,000 children, more than double the national average.

According to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics, about 207,000 children have contracted COVID-19 in the last week.

The Pfizer COVID vaccination is available to children aged 12 and up. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve the Pfizer vaccination for youngsters aged 5 to 11 in October.

The over 207,0000 new child COVID cases announced this week mark the fifth week in a row that the United States has reported more than 200,000 new virus cases in children.

COVID-19 has killed 579 children under the age of 18 in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, 5.7 million children have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Sept. 23.