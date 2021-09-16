In the United States, this state has the highest COVID death rate.

As the Delta variety spreads across the United States and the death toll rises, one state has surpassed New Jersey as the state with the highest number of COVID-related deaths per 100,000 people.

According to the Mississippi Free Press, Mississippi now leads the nation in COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 citizens, passing New Jersey, which had held the top spot for 15 months until last week.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Mississippi’s death rate per 100,000 has grown to 306, surpassing New Jersey’s stated rate of 292 per 100,000 persons.

Mississippi health officials attribute the spike in COVID cases to a lack of vaccines and adherence to COVID standards.

“It’s bad,” Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs remarked at a press conference held by the Mississippi State Medical Association on Sept. 3. This does not need to be the case. We can’t afford to be complacent in Mississippi. We should make the most of our resources. This isn’t limited to COVID. The Mississippi Free Press noted, “This is in every health-care arena.”

Mississippi’s poor immunization rate, which was once ranked dead last in the country, exacerbates the problem. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, about 42 percent of the state’s population is vaccinated, which is considerably below the national average of 55 percent. The state is now placed 46th in the country, ahead of only Alabama, Idaho, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

According to MSDH data, the state had reached 9,100 cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of Wednesday, with more than 1,000 of those deaths reported in the last 22 days. Officials think, however, that the COVID death toll in Mississippi is substantially greater than stated.

According to the Mississippi Free Press, the Mississippi State Department of Health has recorded over 12,000 extra deaths since spring 2020.

According to Dobbs, “excess deaths” refer to the number of persons who died from all causes in a given year compared to the typical number of yearly fatalities in former years. MSDH was “almost definitely undercounting” deaths due to “conservative” reporting practices, he claimed.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has documented over 666,000 COVID-19 deaths and over 41 million coronavirus cases since the epidemic began last year.