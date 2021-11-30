In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is urging Americans to get a COVID vaccine booster as a result of the rise of a new Omicron variant.

Following the introduction of the new Omicron variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention increased their advice for the COVID-19 booster dose on Monday.

According to the New York Times, the CDC previously stated that Americans over the age of 50 “should” obtain booster doses, while all other individuals “may” chose to do so based on their individual risk.

They now recommend getting a booster shot six months after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, or two months after receiving the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccination.

“Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is reinforcing its recommendation on booster doses for those aged 18 and above,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. “I strongly urge the 47 million adults who have not yet been vaccinated to do so as quickly as possible, as well as to vaccinate their children and teenagers.” The Omicron variant has prompted a slew of fresh proposals from world leaders as they try to figure out how to deal with the new “variant of concern.” The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday that the new Omicron variety poses a “very high” global threat and urged national governments to ramp up pandemic preparedness efforts such as vaccination and testing.

“The new appearance of the Omicron form highlights the critical relevance of COVID-19 immunization, boosters, and preventative measures,” Walensky added.

Scientists are unsure whether conventional COVID immunizations protect against the new form, but no Omicron-related deaths have been reported thus far. According to the WHO, it’s also unclear whether this variation has a different severity profile and whether it can evade immunity developed by earlier infections.

At least 16 countries have been identified as having the Omicron variation, including Australia, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, and the United Kingdom.

“We need to adopt the prevention tactics we know work to curb the spread of COVID-19,” Walensky said, adding that steps include vaccination, wearing masks, boosting ventilation indoors, and social distancing.