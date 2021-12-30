In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has raised the COVID travel warning to level 3 for cruise ships.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Level 3 Travel Health Advisory for cruise ship passengers on Thursday, noting the risk of COVID-19 spreading quickly among close quarters.

People who are not completely vaccinated or who are at high risk of severe illness, regardless of vaccination status, should avoid cruises, according to the CDC. Those who want to travel by cruise ship, regardless of immunization status, should get tested 1-3 days before and 3-5 days after the trip.

The CDC is investigating COVID incidents on ninety-one ships, including those from Disney, Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Lines.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., has urged the CDC and the cruise industry to work together to avoid a potential calamity caused by an increase in COVID cases.

Our warnings have proven to be painfully prescient and persistent. It’s time for the CDC and cruise lines to protect passengers by re-docking their ships. Cruise ships are acting like petri dishes for COVID infection, as they have in the past. https://t.co/0P7VQNFlpo According to CNBC, cruise ships operating in U.S. seas reported 5,000 COVID-19 cases to the CDC between Dec. 15 and 29, a substantial increase from the first two weeks of the month.

The Cruise Lines International Association expressed its displeasure with the decision in a tweet.

“The CDC’s decision to raise the cruise travel level is particularly perplexing given that cases identified on cruise ships consistently make up a very small minority of the total population onboard — far fewer than on land — and the majority of those cases are asymptomatic or mild in nature, posing little to no burden on medical resources onboard or onshore…” read the tweet.

CLIA Statement in Response to the CDC’s Level 4 Cruise Travel Warning (30 December 2021) pic.twitter.com/nHA8hpsNv0