In the United States, Omicron has confirmed five cases of a new COVID-19 variant across the state.

Gov. Kathy Hochul stated Thursday that five cases of the Omicron COVID-19 strain have been verified in New York.

Hochul gave a brief overview of the five individuals infected with the Omicron strain at a press briefing. One case included a 67-year-old lady from Suffolk County who tested positive on Nov. 30 after returning from a trip to South Africa. According to CNBC, the patient only had minimal symptoms after receiving at least one dosage of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Two Queens people, one Brooklyn resident, and one New York City resident were involved in the other Omicron variant cases.

Hochul alerted locals about the new variant’s potential dangers, but said she had no plans to impose any lockdowns in reaction to the cases. Residents should also acquire COVID-19 vaccines, according to the Democratic governor.

“It was predicted ever since it was first reported in South Africa,” Hochul said during the news conference. This is something that the state government, in partnership with our local governments, is prepared for.” Hochul also recommended New York citizens who attended a recent anime festival in Manhattan to get tested for COVID-19 after a person diagnosed with the Omicron form in Minnesota mentioned attending the event.

The Anime NYC 2021 convention took place from November 18 to November 22 at the Javits Center in Midtown Manhattan. According to The Verge, approximately 53,000 individuals are reported to have attended the event.

The Omicron strain, which was initially discovered in November in South Africa, is yet unknown. The variety, which contains 50 mutations, may be more transmissible than Delta, according to health officials.

According to CNBC, “the molecular profile of the kinds of mutations that you observe [in omicron]would suggest that it would be more transmissible and that it might circumvent some of the protection of vaccines.”

According to a study published by South African experts, the variant may also have the ability to reinfect patients who have recovered from COVID-19. The research has not yet been peer-reviewed.