In the United States, Omicron has confirmed cases of a new COVID-19 variant in 17 states.

According to officials, the Omicron version of the coronavirus has been found in a third of the states in the United States.

“We’re aware of a number of dozen situations, and we’re keeping a close eye on them. And we’re hearing of more and more likely instances every day, so that number is just going to grow “The chief of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Dr. Rochelle Walensky, told ABC News.

According to a Forbes report, the following 17 states had detected Omicron instances as of Sunday:

California was the first to report an Omicron case on Wednesday, while Georgia discovered one on Sunday in a person who had recently returned from South Africa. On Nov. 24, the African nation notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about Omicron, which is classed as variation B.1.1.529.

According to the WHO, Omicron has a “huge number of mutations,” and research suggests that it has a higher risk of reinfection than other variations of concern, such as Delta.

“We know it has a lot of mutations, a lot more than previous variations. Many of those mutations have been linked to more transmissible variations, evasion of some of our therapies, and possibly evasion of some of our immunity, and that’s what Walensky told ABC’s “This Week.”” The Delta form, however, remains the primary worry, according to the CDC director, who stated that “99.9%” of the 90,000 to 100,000 COVID-19 cases reported in the United States each day are of this variety.

COVID-19 immunity is “critically necessary” right now, according to Walensky, and the CDC is “hopeful” that current vaccines can at least prevent severe sickness and keep individuals out of the hospital.

She also stated that the FDA is currently in “conversations” with vaccine manufacturers to expedite the licensing of Omicron-specific boosters, and that the CDC will proceed “quickly” following approval.

Moderna is said to be working on an Omicron-specific booster, which might be ready as early as next year if needed.

Since its discovery, Omicron has been found in at least 38 countries.

Non-U.S. nationals from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi would be unable to travel to the United States starting Monday in a bid to prevent the spread of the new type.

According to data released by Johns Hopkins University, the United States has reported a total of 49,085,361 COVID-19 cases and 788,363 deaths as of Monday.