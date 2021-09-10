In the United States, Fauci claims that the prevalence of the new Mu variant is “very low.”

New coronavirus variants continue to emerge, but the number of circulating cases made up of these strains remains “extremely low,” according to the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, especially in compared to the Delta variant’s massive dominance.

“Because the Delta variant continues to dominate, the prevalence of the Mu and C.1.2 variants in the United States is extremely lowâ€”0.5 percent for Mu and nothing for the C.1.2,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, at a Friday news briefing.

Many academics and doctors have just become aware of the Mu variation, which has now been found in every state except Nebraska.

Mu was designated as a “variant of interest” by the World Health Organization (WHO) last month after early research suggested it could be more easily transmitted and resistant to immunizations than the original strain of the virus.

In January, the Mu variety was discovered for the first time in Colombia. It has since become the virus’s prevalent strain in several South American countries.

Dr. Nick Gilpin, Beaumont Health’s Medical Director of Infection Prevention, recently told This website that the new variety “has certainly kind of attracted our attention,” but that COVID-19 alterations were expected by many doctors.

Since its discovery in May in South Africa, the C.1.2 variation, which has yet to be assigned a Greek letter, has gotten a lot of attention. WHO has not yet classified it as a variant of interest or a variant of concern.

Due to the rapid spread of some variants, such as Delta, mutations to the original coronavirus strain have raised concerns among specialists.

In June, the Delta variation accounted for 13% of all cases in the United States. It now accounts for virtually all of the cases in the country.

The C.12 variant has yet to be detected in the United States, according to government officials, while data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests that the Mu variant only accounts for 0.1 percent of circulating cases at this time.

The variants were first brought to Fauci's notice because they "had a number of mutations that were of interest," but he stressed the importance of further investigation.