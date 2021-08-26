In the United States, COVID-19 hospitalizations among children have reached an all-time high.

As the highly contagious Delta strain spreads across the United States, 19 youngsters have been admitted to hospitals, setting a new high.

Experts predict that once schools reopen around the country, the situation will deteriorate.

According to recent data from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, new hospital admissions among children infected with the novel coronavirus have reached record highs since the country began tracking pediatric cases in 2020.

COVID-19 hospitalizations among children averaged 303 new admissions per day in the week ending Aug. 22. Despite the fact that children account for only 1.8 percent of all coronavirus-related hospitalizations in the United States, the virus has caused more than 4,400 people to acquire an uncommon and dangerous condition, killing 37 people.

Experts warned against an increase in pediatric hospitalizations until a vaccine for younger children is available and school systems began enforcing tight measures.

According to CNBC, Dr. Nusheen Ameenuddin, a community pediatrician at Mayo Clinic, said, “It’s worrisome to see the quantity and severity of Covid-19 cases escalating among children with the Delta version and so many kids still left unprotected.”

At least 15 children have been brought to Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, with six of them being admitted to intensive care units on Monday alone.

This week, 63 of the 6,416 youngsters in Louisiana who tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted to the hospital. After being diagnosed with COVID-19, an infant under the age of one died.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, nearly 4.59 million children have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. In addition, health officials in the United States reported 180,000 new confirmed cases affecting children in the previous week, according to the report. They currently make up 22.4 percent of all cases reported on a weekly basis.

“In the previous week, 180,000 children have tested positive. The highest number of children we’ve ever seen was 211,000. That was in January of this year. Dr. Mona Amin, a board-certified physician, told Yahoo Finance, “This Delta variation is altering the game.”

The COVID-19 vaccination is not yet available to children between the ages of 5 and 11. However, US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy warned CNN that the process of authorizing a vaccine for the age range may not be finished until the end of 2021.

COVID-19 has infected approximately 38,223,200 persons and killed over 632,270 people in the United States.