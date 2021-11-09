In the United Kingdom, there are currently around 1.1 million homeless pets.

According to the first worldwide pet homelessness index, over 1.1 million pets are currently without a home in the UK, despite an increase in pet ownership since 2019.

The various causes of the statistic have also been investigated by research and an advisory council of animal welfare professionals.

There are a lot of obstacles for those who want to have a pet, with nearly two-thirds of the population concerned that the number of displaced animals will climb as a result of the stratospheric rise in the last two years.

Restrictive rental agreements were identified as one of the key factors contributing to pet homelessness in the survey.

Almost 63 percent of the general public say it’s difficult to own a dog in an apartment, citing contracts that expressly state no pets are allowed or rescue shelters that are hesitant to rehome dogs to flats without safe gardens.

Anti-adoption stigmas were also high, with 58 percent of potential pet owners stating they would not buy or adopt a Pitbull, with just over half believing they are an aggressive breed.

Pitbull mixes and other related breeds, like as Staffordshire Bull Terriers, make up a substantial number of the inmates of rescue shelters, and their continued stigma can make it difficult for them to find new homes.

The survey also found concerns with people’s negative impressions of shelter animals and stray populations, with 36% saying they would not consider adopting from a shelter and exactly a quarter feeling stray dogs pose a threat to them.

The index, according to Kim Smet, Interim General Manager, Mars Petcare UK, will be a useful tool for rescue shelters and other charities to monitor success as well as highlight the issues that still plague organizations working to address the issue.

“We’ve worked for years to alleviate pet homelessness, implementing a wide range of programs such as responsible pet owner education, debunking myths about shelter adoption, and offering shelter support,” she said.

“Until today, there was no systematic means to measure and track the scope of the problem in the UK.” That’s why we’re excited to share the State of Pet Homelessness Index with everyone who is working toward this objective.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”