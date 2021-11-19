In the United Kingdom, the legal age of marriage will be raised from 16 to 18.

MPs have endorsed measures to raise the legal age of marriage in England and Wales from 16 to 18 years old.

The government has endorsed a bill introduced by an MP that will make it illegal for 16- and 17-year-olds to marry without parental or court authorization.

The Bill will also make it easier to punish parents who send their children to get married, whether in England and Wales or elsewhere in the world, implying that arranged marriages will be discouraged.

It will be prohibited to “carry out any conduct” aimed at forcing a youngster to marry under the new rule. This could include reserving a flight or a location. Currently, it is only prohibited to use “violence, threats, or coercion” to compel a child into marriage.

“They are too young to make that decision themselves,” Tory MP Pauline Latham, who introduced the Private Member’s Bill, stated.

“The goal of this Bill is to prevent children from having their parents make that decision on their behalf,” she continued.

“They aren’t of legal age to do it.”

Payzee Mahmod’s case was given by the MP as an example of why the age should be raised.

Payzee was forced to marry a guy nearly twice her age when she was only 16 years old.

“She didn’t want to,” the MP explained, “she wanted to complete her study and go to university.”

Payzee’s sister, Banaz, Pauline added, “was married to a violent guy.” Her relatives warned her she would be embarrassing them if she sought to leave.

“She eventually left, but was assassinated by men from her own family and neighborhood.”

The Bill had a second reading today, but it still needs to go through committees, stages, and the House of Lords before becoming law.

“Forced child marriage damages lives,” Justice Secretary Dominic Raab contributed to the conversation.

“We support this bill to protect vulnerable young people by raising the legal marriage age to 18 and removing legal loopholes that put them at danger.”

The new regulations have been met with approval on Twitter.

“I agree with raising the minimum age,” Cecilia stated.

