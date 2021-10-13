In the United Kingdom, one out of every fourteen dogs is overweight, putting their health at risk.

National Pet Obesity Awareness Day is observed on October 13th, and it serves as a reminder to all dog owners that their pets’ weight is essential to their health, just as it is to ours.

Obesity in dogs is on the rise, with one in every 14 dogs in the UK being classified as overweight or obese, so it’s critical to understand how obesity affects them.

We can’t help but indulge our dogs as a country of dog lovers, yet being overweight can have long-term implications and even be fatal.

Tails.com has some helpful hints for helping your dog lose weight in a healthy way and maintain a healthy weight.

While many dog owners use food to show their love for their pets, it may be doing more damage than good. Overweight dogs are more prone to illnesses and live shorter lives than canines of a healthy weight.

Standard weight guidelines apply to all breeds. While this is an excellent place to start, keep in mind that each dog is unique. What you should really pay attention to, rather than the numbers on the scale, is the amount of extra coverage on your dog’s body.

The body condition score (BCS) test is frequently used by veterinarians to determine whether your dog is underweight, ideal weight, or overweight.

The test evaluates your dog’s fat levels across their ribs, abdomen, and waist on a 9-point or 5-point scale. When viewed from above, your dog should have an hourglass body, and even breeds like bulldogs, who many people feel will be more rounded, should have a waist.

Through a thin layer of fat, you should be able to feel the ribs, and they may even be visible in areas. In addition, rather than being a straight line across the stomach, the belly should tuck up from the rib cage.

If your dog has a more barrel-shaped body and you can’t easily feel their ribs without exerting a lot of pressure, your dog is probably overweight. If you’re unsure, your veterinarian or veterinary nurse can assist you and even show you what to look for in your dog.

An overweight dog’s lifespan not only shortens, but it also shortens dramatically. “The summary has come to an end.”