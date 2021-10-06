In the United Kingdom, Amazon opens its first general store.

As part of its physical retail development, Amazon will launch its first general store in the United Kingdom, selling things such as books, technology, and toys.

The first Amazon 4-star store outside of the United States will open in the Bluewater retail centre near Dartford in Kent on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

In 2018, Amazon created its first 4-star store, which only offers things with a four-star rating or above from consumers, as well as popular items.

It claims that the store mirrors what its consumers buy and enjoy on a regular basis, citing data from its online company to determine which consumer gadgets, toys, games, books, food items, home products, and other items are popular among local buyers.

Andy Jones, director of Amazon 4-star UK, said the store’s opening is a “fantastic” milestone for the retailer, which began planning for it before the pandemic.

He told the PA news agency, “I’ve been working on this for the past two years, so we’re obviously just extremely excited now to get customers in and see what they think.”

“We didn’t change our minds as a result of the pandemic. We’ve seen how effectively the model has worked at malls in the United States, so a place like Bluewater made perfect sense to us.

“I believe that the store’s variety is really significant, and that people will notice it.

“They will expect Amazon products, but there will also be local products from small suppliers, because that is a big part of Amazon’s business.”

Through Amazon’s marketplace operation, the store contains displays featuring products from Amazon’s small company partners.

However, the retailer’s boss refused to say whether Amazon’s UK plans include more 4-star locations or if this is a one-off test.

The store’s product selection will vary on a regular basis as the company’s “curators” respond to user input and new releases, with product lines refreshed once a week.

Last year, Amazon established its first food store in the United Kingdom, Amazon Fresh in Ealing, which welcomed customers in March.

Since its launch, the business has grown its brick-and-mortar grocery branch to six locations around London, claiming that the model has been “highly embraced.”