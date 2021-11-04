In the United Kingdom, a television network dedicated to dogs and their owners will debut.

DogTV will broadcast scientifically proven programs aimed at reducing the symptoms of disorders such as separation anxiety, loneliness, and stress in dogs.

On November 8, the service, which will include shows to assist owners better understand and care for their pets, will go live.

DogTV was created after studying animals’ physiological and psychological needs, moods, and responses to auditory and visual stimuli in order to assist them feel more excited, relaxed, or sleep.

Colors, audio frequencies, and camera alignment have all been tweaked to appeal to the senses of dogs.

The channel, which is currently available in other countries, will include shows by celebrity dog trainer Laura Nativo, who will provide ideas on how to live better at home with a pet, as well as programs that teach basic dog recipes.

“DogTV is a fantastic resource for dog owners to help ease some of the behavioural difficulties that might occur when dogs are left alone,” said Professor Nicholas Dodman, DogTV’s chief scientist.

“With the number of dog owners increasing as a result of the pandemic, and owners now returning to work, DogTV assists dogs in feeling comfortable and soothed until their owners return.”

“People think DogTV is a bit of a strange concept at first,” said British animal trainer Victoria Stilwell, “but when I tell them the amount of research that has gone into it – that this TV channel can help their dogs while they are home alone, improve their lives significantly, and help with different stresses and anxieties – they get it.”

The service will be accessible through a variety of smart TVs, Android and Apple smartphones, and the internet.