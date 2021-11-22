In the United Kingdom, a new Covid strain that is less prone to induce symptoms is on the rise.

The Delta variant strain AY.4.2 is considered to be responsible for about 12% of cases.

It is expected to be a less symptomatic strain, but it is also thought to be 15% more contagious than other viral variants, with cases expanding at a rate of 2.8 percent each day, indicating that it is rapidly spreading.

According to The Mirror, the new strain is 10 to 15% more contagious than existing Delta varieties, paving the road for it to become the dominant strain in the UK in a matter of months.

As the number of Covid cases exceeds a certain threshold, a Liverpool health official has issued a warning.

Although it is rapidly spreading, it is more difficult to identify because many patients infected with this strain are asymptomatic.

66.7 percent of AY.4.2 cases were symptomatic, according to Imperial College London researchers, compared to 76.4 percent of its Delta parent, AY.4.

Vaccines do not appear to be any less efficacious as a result of the new sub-variant.

The novel strain, according to Christl Donnelly, a professor of statistical epidemiology at Imperial College London, is more contagious than the conventional Delta variety.

“It is absolutely true that if people wait for symptoms to conduct a test and, as a result, discover that they are infected and, as a result, cut back on their contacts, being asymptomatic may facilitate transmission,” he said.

“It’s an asymptomatic transmission that can really make the difference between what can be contained and what requires vaccine.”

It’s too early to judge whether the new sub-variant is indeed less likely to make people sick, according to researchers.

Other factors could be at play, such as the fact that more instances are being reported in young individuals who are less prone to become ill or who are completely vaccinated.

“We’re not sure why AY.4.2 would be related with less symptomatic infection,” Imperial College’s Professor Paul Elliott told The i.”

