In the UK, Virgin Media O2 will create 400 new jobs.

Virgin Media O2 has announced ambitions to hire 400 people in the UK by the end of 2021, including 100 apprentices.

The news comes after the newly-formed firm announced ambitions to invest £10 billion in the UK over the next five years.

Between now and the end of the year, Virgin Media has over 300 field engineer positions open, all of which are meant to help the company in its ambition to upgrade the UK and supercharge communities.

Successful applicants will receive extensive on-the-job training, continuing business support, and a corporate vehicle, with roles available throughout the UK.

Successful candidates will get a telecoms operative Level 2 apprenticeship qualification upon completion of the apprenticeship roles.

Women, who have traditionally been underrepresented in technical and engineering jobs, are also encouraged to apply.

“We’re happy to offer hundreds of opportunities across the UK to give people the chance to start a new career in an exciting, fast-paced profession at the cutting edge of technology,” said Nicola Moore, director of people partnering, talent and careers at Virgin Media O2.

“Young people have a lot to contribute to the workplace. Our research suggests that Gen Z is lured to careers in science and engineering because they are true digital natives, but there is still a significant gender difference to overcome.

“As talent enters the job market, we’ll continue to develop and invest in it, and it’s critical that women understand that this is clearly a career option for them. We’ll provide all successful applicants with the training and support they need to succeed.”

“The retail positions we’re looking for play a critical part in supporting and serving our consumers as they continue to return to the high street,” said Gareth Turpin, chief commercial officer at Virgin Media O2. Anyone with a passion for helping people, a love for technology, a desire to learn, and a passion for providing the best customer experience is encouraged to apply.

“It’s an exciting moment to be a part of Virgin Media O2, and our commitment to investing in our people across the company is assisting us in our mission.”

