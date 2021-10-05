In the Tucson Amtrak train shooting, a DEA agent was killed and two officers were injured.

A federal agent was killed and two law enforcement officers were injured in a shooting on an Amtrak train at a station in Tucson, Arizona.

Around 7:40 a.m. Monday, the event occurred aboard a parked train from Los Angeles. Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus told NBC News that members of the regional narcotics “alliance” of local and federal police were reportedly taking a man into custody during a routine check. Another individual on the upper deck of the train pulled out a weapon and opened fire on the authorities.

“After exchanging bullets with the authorities, the suspect barricaded himself in the lower level restroom. … Magnus informed the newspaper that “it was eventually discovered that the suspect in the restroom was, in fact, deceased.”

The 137 passengers and 11 crew members on board the train were able to safely disembark at the station. According to the outlet, none of them were hurt in any way.

The second individual caught on the train is still being held.

The confrontation resulted in the death of one Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) agent, while the other remains in serious condition. Magnus added that a Tucson cop who rushed to help after hearing gunfire was also hurt, but is now in a stable condition.

“Unfortunately, two DEA special agents and a DEA task force officer from the Tucson Police Department were shot this morning during a law enforcement operation in Tucson, Arizona,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said in a statement Monday.

“The DEA is grieved by today’s events, and we ask that you keep the families of the agents and task force officers in your thoughts and prayers,” Milgram said.

In conjunction with the event, US Attorney General Merrick B. Garland issued a statement on Monday.

“The threats our deputies, agents, and local law enforcement colleagues face every day have been brought home to all of us at the Department of Justice this week,” Garland said.

“We salute these heroes for their bravery and selfless sacrifice, and I join the entire Justice Department in expressing our support and condolences to their families.”