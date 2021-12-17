In the trial of Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, the prosecutor claims that she “choosed fraud over business failure.”

On Thursday, US prosecutor Jeff Schenk opened closing arguments in the fraud trial of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, telling the jury that Holmes “choosed fraud over financial failure” and encouraging the jury to find her guilty.

Holmes’ defense attorneys, on the other hand, claimed she was simply a businesswoman who believed the company’s blood-testing equipment could be improved. They also brought up her alleged abusive relationship, which she claimed influenced her decision-making as CEO.

Schenk said near the beginning of his closing statements, “She chose to be dishonest.” “Not alone was this decision insensitive; it was criminal.” He spent three hours going over the testimony of 29 prosecution witnesses, laying out the decisions Holmes took during her 15 years as CEO. Schenk accused her of refusing to admit or disclose the truth about weaknesses in the company’s technology because she saw an opportunity to profit.

Holmes’ lawyer, Kevin Downey, said the government’s case only painted a limited picture of her tenure at the company, and that she “was creating a business, not a criminal operation” during her time there.

As part of his closing arguments, Schenk presented recordings of Holmes chatting with a group of investors in December 2013 and a Fortune magazine writer in May 2014.

He drew attention to Holmes’ frequently inflated statements about the technology’s capabilities. She also made some existing and potential relationships with the military and firms such as Walgreens and Pfizer appear to be bigger than they were.

“You should find her guilty,” Schenk continued, “but you shouldn’t find her guilty because of my remarks.” “Because of her words, you should deem her guilty.” Closing arguments are set to wrap up on Friday, after which the case will be handed over to the jury for deliberate.

The final act of a three-month-long trial centered on claims that Holmes deceived investors, business partners, and patients into believing that Theranos had devised a more compassionate, faster, and less expensive way to analyze blood.

Schenk began his closing statement by sketching a bleak picture of Holmes, who was once a Silicon Valley billionaire — on paper — but is now fighting a fraud conviction that may land him in prison for 20 years.

