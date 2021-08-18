In the town center, a woman in her 30s was knocked off her bike.

On Tuesday, August 17, a person was knocked off their bike by a Hyundai at the intersection of Church and Union Streets, according to police.

At around 6.35 p.m. last night, police were dispatched to the site, where the driver had pulled over.

Following the event, the woman was brought to the hospital with minor injuries.

“We were called to the junction of Church Street and Union Street at 6.35pm, to a collision between a Hyundai car and a bicycle, rider received minor injuries only, and driver stopped at the scene,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson told The Washington Newsday.

