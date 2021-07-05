In the torrential rain, a van stopped on the M56 with a carpet hung ‘dangerously’ over the window.

On the M56, a driver was stopped with a whole carpet draped over the roof of his vehicle, obstructing his view.

The driver with the risky load was discovered on the M56, according to North West Motorway Police’s Facebook page.

According to authorities, not only was a whole carpet thrown across the length of his van and over the windscreen, but it was also being driven on the highway in the pouring rain.

The white van is photographed with one end of the soggy roll of carpet totally covering the passenger side of the front glass, according to the police.

The other end of the roll was entirely dangling off the back of the truck in another snap.

According to police, the load “not only posed a hazard to others, but also obstruct[ed]the driver’s vision of the road ahead.”

The driver is claimed to have informed cops when a traffic enforcement team pulled the van over, “It wasn’t like that when I set out.”

The driver was issued a PG9, which is a vehicle restriction notice that prohibits a motorist from using the vehicle.

