In the title chase, Liverpool has finally unleashed an unstoppable duo on Chelsea and Man City.

Thiago Alcantara is a well-known name in football, and for good cause, as the Spaniard is establishing himself as a vital cog in Liverpool’s midfield.

After being selected man of the match in the Champions League final, the former Bayern Munich player joined in the summer of 2020, and Reds fans were ecstatic.

Jurgen Klopp had a plan in mind for how to improve his Premier League champions, and Thiago was a big part of it.

Thiago was ruled out of the Merseyside derby last October, putting him out for nearly two months after a promising start to life at Liverpool.

Finally, the Reds are getting the greatest performance out of their number six.

Thiago suffered a minor injury in pre-season, which caused him to miss the start of the season, but he shone in his first appearance of the season, a win over Leeds.

However, consistent availability has been his downfall so far in a Liverpool shirt, as he demonstrated when he picked up a calf injury in the win over Crystal Palace.

Thiago returned to duty after a month out and has been fantastic for the Reds, forging a dangerous midfield tandem with Fabinho.

In that time, the two have started 16 games in midfield, with 15 wins and one draw to show for it, scoring 41 goals and surrendering only six.

That kind of form is deserving of championships, and Jurgen Klopp is hoping for it from his two maestros.

Fabinho is a master of his trade, ranking alongside Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk among Liverpool’s most important players. It is critical that he maintains his fitness if the Reds are to compete for big titles.

Thiago’s defensive impact was questioned last season after he committed unnecessary fouls, but this season is a different story, as his persistence in the press is crucial to Liverpool winning the ball back.

On the ball, the Spaniard is one of the best in the Premier League, seeing things others don’t and producing a lot of magic. “The summary has come to an end.”