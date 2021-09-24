In the Tennessee Kroger shooting, a widowed mother of three was killed.

According to the Associated Press, the woman slain in the Kroger shooting in Collierville, Tennessee, on Thursday was a widowed mother of three.

According to a friend, Olivia King was one of 13 staff and customers shot in the business.

Wes King, her son, wrote on Facebook that his mother was shot in the chest by a trauma surgeon.

He added, “They tried to save her in the hospital but to no effect.” “Please accept my apologies for the terrible facts, but this type of crime must no longer be brushed over and sanitized. Nobody is deserving of this.”

The remaining 12 victims, according to Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane, were brought to nearby hospitals, some with life-threatening injuries.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Brignetta Dickerson, a Kroger cashier, told WREG-TV that she was working at a cash register when she heard what she believed were balloons popping.

“And then, directly behind us, he starts shooting,” Dickerson recalled. “And he kept shooting, shooting, shooting,” says the narrator. One of my coworkers was shot in the head, and one of my customers was shot in the stomach.”

Lane said officers got a report about the incident at 1:30 p.m. and came nearly immediately, discovering many persons with gunshot wounds as they entered the premises.

According to him, a police SWAT team and other cops moved from aisle to aisle, rescuing scared people from hiding and securely transporting them out. He identified the shooter as a man but did not elaborate.

“We discovered people hiding in freezers and locked offices,” says the narrator. “They were doing exactly what they were taught to do: flee, hide, and fight,” the chief explained.

Lane stated that the shooting was still being investigated by authorities.

“We’re going to take this as far as we can to see if there’s anyone else engaged,” Lane said, adding that there was “no credible evidence” that a second gunman was involved.

“As far as we know, there was no other incident that led up to this,” the chief added.

Dickerson, the employee, said her 20-year-old coworker was shot in the head but was able to urge her to inform his mother.

Dickerson claimed he couldn’t reach her right away, so he left her a message saying he was awake and talking.

