In the summer transfer window, who should Liverpool keep and who should they sell?

Liverpool made it two wins in a row in the Premier League with a 2-0 triumph over Burnley at Anfield on Saturday, thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane.

The Reds have had a very quiet summer transfer window so far, with only Ibrahima Konate entering from German club RB Leipzig in May.

The Reds’ focus has so far been on player retention and contract extensions for a number of key players.

This summer, Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Virgil van Dijk all signed long-term contracts with the club.

Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson are also said to be in talks with the club about extending their contracts at Anfield.

However, one leaving transfer is expected in the coming days, with Liverpool agreeing to sell Xherdan Shaqiri to Lyon for £9.5 million.

After rejecting their original offer of roughly £4 million, the Reds have worked out an agreement with the French side, with the Swiss international presently in Lyon to finalize the transaction.

Liverpool had hoped to reclaim as much of the £13 million they paid to Stoke City for Xherdan Shaqiri in the summer of 2018.

But, before the window ends, who else would you like to see leave Anfield? Or is there anyone else you’d like to see get a new contract?

You may vote on which players Liverpool should keep and which players they should sell in the summer transfer window by visiting this page.

To vote on whether Klopp’s stars should be kept or sold, use the widget below.

The findings will be released at a later time.