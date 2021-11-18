In the street, a smirking knifeman killed a much-loved man.

A man wielding a knife caused panic and terror on city streets as he went on a 90-minute stabbing spree, stabbing anybody who happened to cross his way.

Zephaniah McLeod, who was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, stabbed eight innocent persons in Birmingham city centre at random, murdering Jacob Billington, a much-loved Crosby graduate, and left his close buddy in a coma.

Jacob, a graduate trainee at Sheffield Hallam University, was killed after McLeod stabbed him in the neck as he walked back to his hotel with friends.

After attacking three unsuspecting victims in the early hours of September 6, 2020, the 28-year-old, who had been hearing voices ordering him to ‘hurt’ or ‘murder’ people for years, a court heard, dumped his knife in a drain.

During his trial, the court heard that McLeod remained “cool” and “smirked” as he proceeded on a random stabbing spree across Birmingham, encouraging one onlooker to “see this.”

McLeod was sentenced to life in prison Thursday afternoon at Birmingham Crown Court, according to Birmingham Live.

When the pizza shop employees refused to give him a knife to ‘cut something,’ he took a taxi to his Selly Oak home, rearmed himself, and returned to the city for five more violent attacks.

As the three-day hearing drew to a close today, Thursday, Nov 18, McLeod, of Nately Grove, Selly Oak, was told he will serve a minimum of 21 years in a hybrid order before being eligible for release.

He will be held in Ashworth Hospital under a section 45A order for mental health treatment before being moved to prison.

Pepperall, the judge, stated: “Such a sentence ensures that you will be treated first. If you are physically fit, you will be sent to prison.” McLeod’s violent past, planning before and during the occurrence, and the fact that he targeted their necks, according to prosecutor Karim Khalil QC, compounded the tragic acts.

He stated in court: “His prior convictions entail allegations of extreme violence, which are plainly relevant on their own.

“He pre-armed himself and, after committing three offenses, asked for another weapon, demonstrating a high degree of planning or premeditation.”

