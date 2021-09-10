In the Stolen Valor case, a phony Navy SEAL was sentenced to three years in prison for stealing $300,000 from the VA.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, a Pennsylvania man who pretended to be a Navy SEAL and former prisoner of war was sentenced to more than three years in prison for a “particularly disgraceful fraud scheme” to steal Veterans Administration (VA) benefits.

After pleading guilty in July to one count of healthcare fraud, two counts of aiding and abetting straw purchases, and one count of making false statements in connection with receiving disability benefits from the Social Security Administration, Richard Meleski, 58, of Chalfont, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison and ordered to pay $302,121 in restitution.

Acting US Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams said, “The defendant falsified a record as a decorated US Navy SEAL in order to obtain many forms of taxpayer-funded compensation.” “It is deeply upsetting that Meleski opted to position himself ahead of actual war heroes in order to benefit from benefits provided exclusively for those fighting in the US military. Our heroes fought for the liberties we cherish, and their sacrifices are even more poignant as we approach the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on Saturday. All of the defendants’ legacies are sullied by their actions.”

Meleski claimed to have served as an elite Navy SEAL and claimed to have been a prisoner of war in order to obtain healthcare benefits from the VA. Meleski was assigned Priority Group 3 healthcare for posing as a POW, which allowed him to receive care ahead of other military service members, according to court filings.

The defendant also claimed he suffered from PTSD as a result of an armed war in Beirut in which he rescued injured comrades, and filed a claim with the VA for monetary compensation. Meleski also stated in his application for disability payments that he had received the Silver Star for his brave actions as a Navy SEAL.

Meleski also submitted a monetary compensation application that featured obituaries of actual Navy SEALs with whom he claimed to have served.

According to court filings, “he traded on the activities of these real service members in an attempt to bolster his claim for monetary rewards.” “Meleski never served in the US military for a single day and was. This is a condensed version of the information.