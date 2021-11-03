In the state Senate race in New Jersey, a GOP candidate who is neck-and-neck with the top Democrat spent only $153 on campaigning.

A Republican truck driver who spent minimal money on his campaign appears to be on track to unseat an incumbent Democrat who is the state’s longest-serving Senate president.

With almost all of the ballots tabulated as of Wednesday evening, Edward Durr had a lead of almost 2,000 votes over New Jersey state Senate President Steve Sweeney, though the race had yet to be formally called. Durr claimed that he spent only $153 to obtain the GOP nomination during the primary, including $66 on doughnuts and drinks, despite the fact that New Jersey people gave him thousands of dollars during his low-key campaign.

While Democrats across the country suffered significant losses in the off-year election, few were as unlikely as Sweeney’s impending defeat. The long-serving Sweeney was widely expected to easily win re-election and even run for governor in 2025. Durr, 58, has never held public office and didn’t appear to think he’d win before the votes were counted.

On Wednesday afternoon, Durr told NJ.com, “I joked with folks and said, ‘I’m going to shock the world, I’m going to beat this man.” “I was actually joking when I said it. Because how could someone like me possibly stand a chance against this man? He is the state of New Jersey’s second-highest-ranking official.” “I’m not sure if I’m actually fearless or just foolish. Who in their right mind would take on someone with that much clout and power? “Added he. “But his clout, his authority, did not frighten me.” Durr has yet to declare victory despite his commanding lead. Sweeney has reportedly postponed a meeting of the New Jersey Senate leadership caucus scheduled for Thursday “due to the closeness of numerous State Senate elections.” Durr ran a failed campaign for a seat in the New Jersey General Assembly in 2019, finishing last in a four-candidate field. Durr said his desire to run against Sweeney was driven by frustration following being denied a concealed carry gun permit in an August YouTube interview with conservative journalist Elizabeth Nader.

“I believe what inspired me the most was getting my concealed carry permit,” says the author. This is a condensed version of the information.