In the Sprint Cup at Haydock Park, Creative Force has a chance to ‘close the gap’ on Starman.

When they meet again in Saturday’s Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock Park, jockey William Buick believes Creative Force can “narrow the distance” on favorite Starman.

Buick, a Liverpool FC supporter, hopes the Charlie Appleby-trained three-year-old can turn things around with Ed Walker’s Starman after finishing fifth behind him in the Darley July Cup at Newmarket two months ago.

The Derby-winning jockey rode the gelded son of Dubawi to back-to-back victories at Newmarket at the start of the season. However, when Creative Force was brought up to seven furlongs at Royal Ascot in June, James Doyle partnered him to win in the Group Three Jersey Stakes.

When dropped back down to six furlongs in the Group One July Cup, Buick was back on board the Godolphin horse, and the duo finished fifth, two lengths behind Starman, who is the 5-4 favorite with sponsors Betfair, Paddy Power, and Skybet.

Buick was riding stablemate Space Blues, who finished fourth, when Creative Force finished second to Kinross in the Group Two Lennox Stakes at Glorious Goodwood last month.

But he’ll be back in the saddle this weekend, and he feels Creative Force, the 5-1 second favorite at Skybet and bet365, can win their fifth race of the season and their first at Group One level.

“We are on track for the Sprint Cup at the weekend, and he has done nothing wrong all season,” Buick remarked. On Saturday, I’m looking forward to riding him again.

“Starman is a good horse, and we’ll have to ride him again, but perhaps we’ll be able to close the gap with him this time.

“What he’s done this season hasn’t surprised us because he raced in the Coventry Stakes as a two-year-old. He’s always been regarded well, but he’s simply a great horse to be around.”

Starman, who finished third in the Group One Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville earlier this month, will attempt to become the first horse to win both the Darley July and the Prix Maurice de Gheest since Harry Angel in 2017.