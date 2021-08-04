In the span of 11 months, the teacher has given birth to four children.

In less than a year, a primary schoolteacher who became pregnant twice under lockdown has given birth to four children.

Jessica Pritchard, 31, welcomed triplets into the world just 11 months after giving birth to her second daughter Mia in May 2020.

Ella, George, and Olivia, three bouncy bundles of joy, weighed 2lb 9oz, 3lb 11oz, and 3lb 13oz, respectively.

Jessica, who already has an eight-year-old daughter named Molly, said she and her 34-year-old partner Harry Williams were left “speechless” when they learned they were having triplets.

Despite the fact that they now have five children under the age of eight, she said the pair feels “very lucky and blessed” with their new additions.

“It’s been a bit of a wild 12 months,” she remarked. We had three more lockdown babies after that.

“Mealtimes are entertaining because everyone needs to be fed at the same time.

“Aside from the fact that feeding takes longer, there are three nappies to change instead of one.

“I just need to be more organized, although I’m already a pretty organized person.”

Jessica was still on maternity leave after the birth of Mia when she found out she was pregnant for the second time in October 2020.

Jessica had to go for her scan alone due to Covid limitations, and when she got home, she told Harry about the triplets.

“I was on my alone during the scan due to Covid guidelines, and the sonographer initially told me I was having twins, which was a shock in and of itself, but then she kept looking and said she had spotted a third,” she explained.

“I couldn’t say anything. At first, I couldn’t believe what I was hearing.

“I didn’t tell Harry until I got home because he was with the girls, and I didn’t want to inform them in front of them because it was still early days and there could be issues with triplets.

“When I told him, he was speechless as well.

“I don’t think he believed me until I showed him the scan image,” says the author. He was quite enthusiastic.

“It was a huge shock, but every pregnancy is a gift, so we consider ourselves really fortunate.”

As a precaution, the triplets were born at 31 weeks.